Felix Nyikwagh

The ‘2019 Drama’ was action-packed, intriguing and melodramatic, yet any effort at determining its true genre was quite problematic. It bore all the marks of tragedy, tragi-comedy and comedy. Both actors and audience displayed varied emotions at different times: mourned, frowned, cried, smiled, laughed, sighed etc.

Many new actors climbed the stage for the first time and even gave good accounts of themselves. Some even outshone old-time Thespians and got deserving ovations, while others were booed off the stage as a result of their flaws and naivety.

After months of intense rehearsals, one expected a stellar show but this was not to be: the performance was just as good as bad.

Crux:

Nevertheless, new frontiers emerged at all tiers, from Kano to Ibadan, Makurdi to Yenagoa. While some were successful, those who checked the depth of the murky waters of politics with both legs got drowned. Most youth-aspirants came out with impressive blue prints and wowed the electorate. This showed that a new generation was (and is) bent on stepping into saddle. Some ingenious youths designed cartoons, adverts, songs, posters, t-shirts, souvenirs, etc and garnered much attention. Though I admired such energy, creativity, intelligence, passion, lofty ideas, I also disagreed with a good number of youths at many fronts.

However, many youths took ideological positions that would haunt them for years. They hurled insults at elders and their peers, attacked both actual and perceived enemies and also supported candidates with tainted reputations.

The atmosphere of electioneering was charged with vicious messaging, ethnoreligious sentimentalism, and self-serving rhetoric (just as it has always been since 1960.) Those who acted as thugs and ballot box snatchers too deserve mention. A lot of energy was dissipated in this department. Una well-done o! Those who waged social media wars in defense or attack positions… Una try o!

Some either bought votes for themselves or their principals or sold to the highest bidder or just at any amount. Una too much! Una hammer abi?

Journalists, security operatives, party agents and observers who kept mum while electoral malpractices took place under their watchful eyes…Twale!

Curtain call:

Now that elections are over, IT IS TIME to heal wounds, build bridges, shake hands with losers, learn from our mistakes, keep promises, stop complaining about outgoing helmsmen, shun vengeful pursuits, fix square pegs in square holes, do more and talk less. Please, tackle all the challenges facing this nation head-on. Bear in mind, many detractors are on the prowl. They would always find ways of infiltrating the scene and running the show their way as usual. Beware!

As some of you are already jostling for appointments and contracts, do your best if you’re offered either of them or both. If you get neither of them, maybe you need to reconfigure your hustle. While you’re on stage, play the role like your whole life depends on it. The spotlight is on you. The world is keenly watching. Posterity would either judge you harshly or kindly on account of your utterances, actions, and inactions. The time to ACT is NOW. Make Naija a better place to be.

Lastly, to all the actors – Bravo! And to the audience – the title of the next drama is May 29.

Long live Nigeria.

Felix Nyikwagh writes from Abuja.