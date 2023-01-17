From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Not fewer than 3,225 supporters of other political parties including the All Progressive Congress (APC), have, again, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Benue state.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who received by he decampees on behalf of the party said it was a huge manifestation that the people have realized that the PDP in Benue remains the only party to lead the state to greater heights.

Governor Ortom,vwhile addressing party supporters in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, in continuation of the governorship campaign rally, decried the continuous invasion and attack of Benue people.

He promised that despite sustained attacks and killings of his people by armed herdsmen, his administration will complete all the projects he initiated before the end of his tenure.

He expressed confidence that his successor, Titus Uba, will strengthen the anti open grazing law to nip in the bud, the excesses of the marauding herdsmen.

Ortom who noted that the APC-led government has impoverished Nigerians said “look at the prices of oil in the market, nothing is working, Nigerians are suffering and the only party that can salvage the country is PDP”.

The governor lauded traditional rulers in the local government for their support to his administration in the fight against external aggression and conquest agenda saying their support for his firm stands have made Benue strong.

The Senator representing Benue North West at the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev, urged people of the area to vote all candidates of PDP to rescue and rebuild the nation from total collapse.

Senator Jev said he resisted the pressure to contest the senate position against Governor Ortom to ensure peaceful coexistence among the constituents and implored eligible voters not to make a mistake by voting APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections to continue to inflict pains on the already suffering Nigerians.

Paramount ruler of Gwer West, the Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse, who spoke through a Second Class

Chief, Lawrence Jir, urged the governor to beef up security in his domain to guard against fresh threats of attack on his subjects by the herdsmen whom he said are already laying siege in the local government.

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Titus Uba said if elected Governor of the state, he will, among other things, strengthen the anti open grazing law to protect the lives of the people.