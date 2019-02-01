From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has registered fears that many Nigerians might be discouraged from participating in the forthcoming general elections, due to increasing insecurity in some states, particularly in northeast.

CAN said it observed that efforts of government in providing security are not yielding the needed results, as killings have continued, especially in some states in the northern part of the country.

The body is also worried that Boko Haram appears to have resurrected, strongly, with deadly attacks on soldiers and decimation of communities in Borno and Yobe states, hitherto, liberated by soldiers.

It also said the resurgence of insecurity in the northeast portends huge danger for the forthcoming general elections, if serious efforts at curtailing it are not made.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement, yesterday, said its members registered their discontent with the development at its first quarterly meeting, held in Abuja.

He was afraid that many voters would be outrightly disenfranchised from voting, due to the increasing insecurity in some states across the country.

CAN, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous reassurance that the forthcoming general elections would be free, fair and credible.

It said: “We encourage the president to make sure all the promises are transformed into reality, through concrete efforts that would prevent violence and other electoral malpractices.”

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other security agents not to avail themselves for rigging or other electoral malpractice by the politicians.

“No voter or election observer should be intimidated or harassed throughout the period of the election. We urge politicians to shun vote buying, while the electorates should not allow anybody to buy their votes, because, if you sell your vote, you sell your future,” it appealed.