Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerians, especially Christians in the North, to stay where they are and shun panic relocation before the forthcoming general elections.

Chairman of CAN Kaduna Central Zone and Pastor of Light House Church in the state, Essein Istifanus, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the grand finale of universal week of prayer held at St Joseph Catholic Church, Kaduna,said this year’s elections cannot be worse than that of the 2015 which God took control.

“CAN, as a body, has been seriously praying for this country and we believe in God that He will see us through the huddles of the election–by His grace.

“I think the worst should be over. The worst was in 2015 when people were apprehensive of what was going to happen. So many people left town. But I want to admonish everybody to stay where they are because nothing is going to happen. We will cast our vote and God will give us peace in Kaduna State and the country.”

Chairman, Kaduna Principal Auxiliary, Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Colonel Dr. Tunji Adegboye (retd), Wesley Methodist Cathedral in the state, described the programme as a universal phenomenon where the new year is being put in the hand of God for smooth running.

“Here, in Kaduna, it has been a long standing tradition as it were. Initially the Bible Society of Nigeria was the one organising it but for some years now, it has been a collaborative efforts of the principal auxiliary of BSN and CAN Kaduna Central zone and our theme for this year’s prayer week centres on Justice…In view of that, we are praying that God will elect for us a man after His own heart, who will rule this country with justice where everyone will have a level-playing ground to exercise his/her rights. If that is done, there will be peace in the land,” he prayed,

Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Pastor Adeyemi Isaac, of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement in Kaduna, said 72 churches participated in a week long prayer.