From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has joined millions of Nigerians commending President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their contributions in actualising the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The Director-General Voice of Nigeria (VON) maintained that the signing of Electoral Act 2022 is a significant turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards electoral reforms, reinforced democratic rights, higher voters turn out and consolidation of democracy.

He stressed that by asserting the bill into law, President Buhari has given lovers of democracy a booster shot of Vote-Rigging-Vaccine (VRV).

Okechukwu further noted that contrary to insinuations by naysayers, who, like Joseph Goebbels of Nazi Germany, kept on telling the big lie and fake news that Buhari will not sign the bill and those who believed them, President Buhari has proved them wrong by endorsing the VRV, a crucial piece of electoral legislation.

He also said through the strokes of his signature-pen on the bill, President Buhari has bequeathed to Nigerians an Electoral Act that empowers the deployment of the Smart Card Reader, Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technological devices for electoral fidelity.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act 2022, the VRV offers electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of results. These voters empowerment machine combined to revolutionise free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria. Electronic Transmission of result is the key element in the Act and will automatically boost voters turn out to 60% in future elections.

“Electronic Transmission (VRV) is the lofty milestone and indeed, comes as one of the progressive legacies of Mr President who, as a victim of vote-rigging has always craved for law instrument that contains progressive provisions to knock out thuggery during accreditation, voting and collation processes.

“By consolidating the power of votes to count and transparently so counted, President Buhari has finally empowered the people to come out in large numbers to choose their leaders without interference of the dreaded Money Bags,” he declared.

The DG equally expressed hope that henceforth, Nigerians will be less attracted by stomach infrastructure or vote buying and need not protest or demonstrate against misrule.

He maintained that with the VRV strengthened by black ink of the law, Nigerians can now troop out to voting booths on Election Day with confidence that their votes would vote out bad leaders.

The APC chieftain further argued that the battle between leaders and the led over accountability has shifted to the ballot box and social contract strengthened to be honoured.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review, it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive.

“I am making this bold declaration, because I foresee the great potentials of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3,9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others.”

He said that Mr. President’s statement not only offers hope for a better democratic culture forever in our dear country, but also reinforces our long hope to become truly the giant of Africa.