From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has not signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, sources in the Presidency have confirmed.

Some online platforms claimed in published reports that the president signed the recently amended 2022 Electoral Act, which was transmitted to him last week.

A member of the House of Representatives, Emeka Chinedu, representing Ahiazu/Ezinihittee Mbaise Federal Constituency in Imo State, told BusinessDay that the bill was eventually signed yesterday.

“I can confirm to you that Mr President signed the bill into law this afternoon (yesterday) and we are all happy about it as it will give us and other statutory delegates the power to vote at the primaries,” Chinedu said.

When con tacted, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Jide Omoworare, on his part said the President “should have signed” the amended Bill.

However, Sunday Sun gathered from some presidential sources that there was no truth in the report, pointing out the fact that the bill could not have been signed in secret, combined with the fact that President Buhari had been out of the country in the last 48 hours and had just returned to the country.