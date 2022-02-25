From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment Bill into law, describing it as a development which provides improved legal framework in the leadup to 2023 electioneering processes.

In a statement signed by the Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the ruling party described it as; “a big win for our electioneering processes and our democracy.”

Mocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party urged well-meaning Nigerians to join in completely stamping out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations of the PDP.

“Since 2015 when the President Buhari-led APC government came into being, our commitment and support for constitutionally-permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, have not been in doubt. The new Electoral Act is another pointer.

“From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions, current and coming generations will fondly remember President Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalised credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria.

“We note with appreciation the patriotic efforts of the National Assembly, civil societies, development partners and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians whose collective efforts and support has birthed the new Electoral Act.

“The task of improving the credibility of our elections is a collective and continuous one. As a party and government, we will continue to champion needed reforms.

“We hereby call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us to completely stamp out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement read.