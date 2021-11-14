By Omoniyi Salaudeen (Lagos), Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, (Abuja)

All is now set for the final approval of the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act Bill 2021 which has just been passed into law by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The passage followed the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives. This week, the Bill is expected to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Out of the 21 clauses considered for the amendment, the ones that are of public interest are the electronic transmission of election results and direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions in all the political parties.

While the amendment aims to regulate the conduct of elections in federal, state and area councils in the Federal Capital Territory, it also empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for voting and reliance on electronic transmission of results during an election.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Curiously, as the bill continues to drew applause from members of the public, some governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are making spirited efforts to scuttle the lawmakers’ resolution on direct primaries as legal mode for political parties to pick their candidates for general and National Assembly elections.

In a bid to terminate the process, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee had to summon the National Assembly caucus of the party to a meeting over the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act. But the lawmakers turned down the overtures as the Senate went ahead to pass the harmonised version of the Bill.

Yet, suspicion is rife that they might go further to prevail on the president not to assent to the bill. Part of the reasons for the governors’ preference for indirect primaries is the desire to keep a stronghold on the structures of the party in their respective states.

Therefore, the deletion of indirect primaries from the new amendment will leave them and others seeking elective positions at the mercy of the electorate. This, many believe, may open a new political war ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A highly placed source told Sunday Sun that the issue of direct primaries is a direct fight between the governors and the National Assembly members.

According to the source, “the lawmakers see the introduction of direct primary as an opportunity to whittle down the influence of the governors in the nomination of party candidates. That is why you see that the governors are fighting against it.”

Nevertheless, the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, said that with the adoption of the harmonised version of the bill by the Senate and House of Representatives, the Parliament has passed the ball to the Executive.

Kalu told newsmen that “the matter, in the eyes of the parliament has been decided which means that the parliament has done all that the law requires it to do with regard to law making.

“We have asked the bureaucrats to pass the ball fully to the Executive. I am sure that within seven days or thereabout, the legislation will be migrating to the President who is interested in ensuring that democracy in our country is strengthened. This, he has shown in recent elections in the country where he wanted the people to speak and let the voice of the people be the voice of democracy.

“We felt that we should let you know that we are done with the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Today marks the day that we can say to Nigerians that we have removed our hands from the amendment of the Electoral Act because many never believed that we will speed it up the way we have done and that we will get it done with as quickly as possible in view of the 2023 elections that is close by.”

Sunday Sun gathered that ahead of the transmission of the bill to the president, both the governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling APC, and the leadership of the National Assembly, have shifted their lobby to the Presidency.

Incidentally, the issue of making direct primary compulsory for nomination of candidates by all political parties, was introduced by the House of Representatives during consideration of the report of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The principal act had given political parties the latitude to determine their mode of primaries. Section 87 of the bill entitled: “Nomination of Candidates by Parties” had originally stipulated that “political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Bill shall hold direct or indirect primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which may be monitored by the Commission.

“The procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct or indirect primaries.”

Consequently, while the APC uses both the direct and indirect primaries to nominate its candidates, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition political parties nominate their candidates through indirect primary.

However, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila had proposed the removal of “or indirect” in subclause (1). The amendment, which was subjected to vote was approved by the House.

“I will seek an amendment to Section 87. Section 87 provides for either indirect or direct primary. In the true ethos of democracy, I would like to amend Section 87 to delete indirect and make direct primary mandatory,” the speaker had stated. The proposal was okayed by the House. The Senate was to later concur with the House on the alteration.

The governors, it was gathered are pushing for the bill to be returned to the Parliament, so that the clause making direct primary compulsory can be altered to make it optional. On the flipside, the Parliament is pushing for the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to be signed immediately by the President.

Like the governors, the PDP which is the major opposition party is also opposed to the inclusion of direct primary in the proposed Electoral Act.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in the party’s reaction to the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, said making direct primaries compulsory was unacceptable.

Ologbondiyan noted: “Our party holds that it is the inalienable right of each political party, within the context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices including the processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level.

“The PDP also believes that no political party should force its own processes on any other political party as the direct primaries amendment, a practice of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought to achieve.”

The opposition spokesman said that the PDP would make its position on the issue known, within 48 hours.

Though the 48 hours has elapsed, the party was yet to make its position public, as the time of filing this report.

Nevertheless, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), Okey Muo Aroh told our correspondent that direct primaries would curb corruption and entrench internal democracy in political parties.

According to him, “the delegate system is corruption-prone and it creates a lot of bad blood in the party. Direct primary is a welcome development. It will enhance the growth of democracy. It will energise the base of the party and make the people at the grassroots to participate actively in selecting the candidate of the party.”

However, amidst controversy on whether or not direct primaries should be compulsory for the nomination of candidates for elective positions, stakeholders say there is need for all the gladiators to thread cautiously, so as not to jeopardise the entire bill.

A member of the National Assembly, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Sunday Sun that the issue of direct primary in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, is like the the inclusion of third term in the report of the National Political Reform Conference set up by the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The Senate had thrown out the entire report because of the contentious clause, seeking to approve third term for the president and governors, as well as their deputies.

Thus a chieftain of the APC in the Southeast, Chief Chekwas Okorie, while commending the boldness of the National Assembly for the Electoral Act amendment in a telephone interview with Sunday Sun, described those opposed to the amendment as anti-democratic forces.

His words: “Any person that is not supporting the option of direct primary to elect candidates for political parties is not a true democrat. Once we agree that democracy is all about the people and for the people, then, we must allow the people to choose who they want in a transparent, free and fair direct primary.

“Quite frankly, the real problem we have had in the type of people who have occupied leadership position in this country is leadership recruitment in the sense that people are imposed on the people and they have little or no choice.

“These governors who are kicking now are the ones who will recruit their cronies and thugs and make them councilors, chairmen of councils, and members of the state house of assembly. They also determine who goes to the National Assembly. But with this direct primary, they don’t have that chance any more not even with the brazen manner they have been doing it.

“We have seen what happened in Anambra State, which was a case of abuse of direct primary and it reflected in the way the election went. It would have been different, if direct primary had been transparent.

“Nigerians should celebrate the boldness of the National Assembly to insist on direct primary. It is an inclusive method of recruiting leaders. One must also give kudos to President Buhari for what he is doing to promote both internal and external democratic practice in and outside of political parties. His non-interference is unprecedented. Whatever anybody may have against him, this is one thing anybody cannot take away from him because nobody has measured up to this level of non-interference since 1999.”

A former lawmaker in Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Obadara, also shared the same view, blaming the governors for disallowing the people to participate in leadership selection process.

“Indirect primary has been so much abused by the governors. These days, you will see the governors sitting in their offices writing the names of ward councilors to local government Exco. They don’t allow people to participate in democratic norms. They decide your fate without involving the people in the parties.

“Direct primary is democracy at work. Let the people choose the candidates they want to represent them. The governors are kicking against it because it has taken that power away from them and given it back to the party,” he said.

In the same breadth, another leader of thought in the North, Senator Rufai Hanga, bemoaned the lack of internal democracy within political parties, arguing that “indirect primary is no election.

“I think direct primary is better for us for now. Governors are kicking because they are always manipulating. They select delegates and make sure whosoever they want gets the parties’ tickets. In effect, that is no election. It is an imposition. But when it is direct primary, the governors cannot be in control of the whole people of the state. It is now left to the parties to make sure that those appearing for election get whatever is given to them.

“Indirect primary is manipulative and fraudulent. It is an imposition by the governors. Some people are already thinking that the governor will go and mount pressure on the president not to sign it. If he does that, that will be a calamity for our democracy. The president must sign it. If he doesn’t, it will be calamitous. We are waiting to see what happens.”

In his own declaration of support for direct primaries as amended by the National Assembly, Dr Gbolade Osinowo, a former aide of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, maintained that it would guarantee inclusive governance.

“I support direct primaries because it is more democratic and more inclusive than indirect primaries. Indirect primaries mean you have to choose your representatives who will represent the interest of the electorate. But direct primary means every card- carrying member of political parties will have an input in the decision-making process. Indirect primary is more prone to corruption and manipulation. And the governors have a lot of influence on representatives than the universal franchise. They want to preserve that advantage to themselves,” he stated.

However, a renowned union activist, Chief Frank Kokori, expressing a different view, argued that direct primaries would be more expensive in actual practice than the indirect primaries.

He puts his argument thus: “I wonder why they took that decision. May be they want to experiment on it and see how it goes. To me, indirect primary is a better option. Direct primary is cumbersome. In case of presidential election, aspirants have to send their delegates round the whole wards in the country. And you know how many wards we have in the country. Even if the primary is at the state level, aspirants would still need to send their delegates to all the wards in the state. It will cost a lot of money. In some cases, the voting point may be up to 30 kilometres. The aspirants have to transport his supporters to the place and possibly give them N1,000 each for feeding allowance. So, direct primary is for the moneybags because, if you don’t have money to transport these people, they won’t come to vote for you. So, it is still prone to manipulation by those who have money. Of course, we all know that governors are the ones that will always decide the choice of delegates for indirect primaries. But then, delegates are always there for anyone to buy.”

But Okorie, in a swift response, disagreed, insisting that “indirect primary is far more expensive.”

He said: “It is in indirect primaries that presidential aspirants quarantine, if I may use the word, delegates in hotels. Some delegates were known to have been paid $5,000 each to woo their votes. Where would you spend that kind of money at the local level? So, if anything is expensive, it is indirect. For direct primary, you don’t need a single agent because the party leadership will be there to ensure that the election is done properly. If you don’t have supporters among party members, then you are not fit to run. If you have supporters and they are supporting you genuinely, why will you pay them? Popularity and credibility of aspirants will now begin to be factored into selection process.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Also reacting to the fear that the governors could prevail on the president not to sign the bill, Okorie said: “This bill is a popular one. The governors are running their states; they are not running the Federal Republic of Nigeria. President Buhari has proved that he has his own mind and cannot be easily manipulated. He is also watching the trend and the way people are responding to it. He will do what the people want him to do.”