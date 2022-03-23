From Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost one week after a Federal High Court in Abia State, declared as illegal, Section 84(12) of the newly-signed Electoral Act, senators elected on the platforms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have resolved to appeal the judgment.

In a motion sponsored by George Thompson Sekibo, tagged, “Urgent need to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court Umuahia on Suit No.: FHC/UM/CS/16/2022, lawmakers argued that the power to make laws is vested on the Parliament.

On Tuesday, there was a hot exchange on the floor of the Senate, between lawmakers opposed to the action of the Federal High Court and the Minister of Justice, and those opposed to plans by the National Assembly to appeal the judgment.

Sekibo in his motion, quoted extensively Section 4(1, 2 and 3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which he said, was at variance with the court ruling.