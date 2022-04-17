From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than five members of the Kano State Executive Council have resigned their appointments with the state government to pursue their political careers.

Those that resigned so far included the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, Commissioner for Water Resources, Sadiq Aminu Wali , Commissioner for Budget, Nura Dankadi, Commissioner fir Education, Sanusi Sa’idu Kiru and Commissioner for Rural Development Musa Illyasu Kwankwaso.

Information from the office of the Secretary to the State Government also indicated that some Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have equally tendered their letters of resignations.

The rush to resign was sequel to a government’s ultimatum asking political appointees wishing to contest fot elective positions in the forthcoming 2023 elections to resign their appointments.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A statement signed by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, gave the affected officers between Saturday to Monday 18th April, 2022, to tender their resignation letters.

The press statement explained that the directive wasin compliance with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .