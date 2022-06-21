From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, stepped down a motion seeking the leave of the House to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week, requested a member of the House, Ben Igbakpa, who sought the override of President Buhari’s veto to the amendment Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act, to come up with a motion to that effect. The amendment had sought to include statutory delegates among those to choose political parties’ candidates.

However, after Igbakpa, finished reading his motion for the override, at Tuesday’s plenary, the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, said it was procedurally wrong and stepped it down.

