Senators and some national commisioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, met to put finishing touches to the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

During the meeting, the joint Technical Committee on repeal of Electoral Act 2010, submitted its report to the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.

Chairman of the joint technical committee, Mr Festus Okoye made the presentation to the committee. Okoye is also INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Presenting the report, Okoye said

the report was a product of some level of consensus.

He said: *We are not perfect; but we believe with the third reading of the bill, some of the imperfections will be corrected. It is still a work in progress and we believe it will guarantee credibility to our electoral process.”

Chairman Senate committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, said the ongoing amendment bill would not become just another addition to the myriad of reports that had been shelved over the years in the area of electoral reform.

“We are committed to put in place the requisite legislative framework that will enhance the rebirth of a vibrant electoral system for our growing but delicate democracy. We believe this electoral bill when passed into law will be a stepping stone to climbing the steps of improving our democratic processes,” he said.

In his remarks, deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, said that the moment the electoral system is sanitised, every other thing would fall in place.

“The entire country will be grateful for what you have done,” he said.

In his remark, Chairman INEC, Yakubu, commended members of the committee for their commitment at ensuring that Nigeria has a brand new electoral act by the end of the first quarter.

“As the National Assembly resumes on Feb. 9, there will be a clean copy of the bill tabled before the Senate and the House of Representatives by the technical committee. With this, passing of the bill within the first quarter is more or less assured,” he said.