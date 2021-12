From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said the National Assembly is free to make public President Muhammadu Buhari’s reasons for withholding assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, ‘the President has sent a letter to the National Assembly stating his position on the bill amending the electoral act. It is privileged communication so it is for them to disclose the contents.’