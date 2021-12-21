From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for withholding to assent the amended Electoral Act.

It would be recalled that Nigerians have been waiting for the President to act on the amended Electoral Act after the National Assembly forwarded it to him for assent.

Part of the amendments are the issue of direct primaries and electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House in Makurdi, on Tuesday, the Governor while applauding the President for listening to Nigerians on the matter noted that all reasons he advanced for withholding his assent were well understood and best for the country.

Ortom urged the National Assembly to reconsider the clause for direct primaries and electronic transmission of result stressing that these would deepen democracy and add value to the electoral system.

“I want to particularly appreciate the National Assembly for listening to the cry of our people to include the electronic transfer of election results in the amended Electoral Act. It will further strengthen the system and deepen democracy and also usher in a transparent, free and fair election.

“It is deeply commendable and I want to use this opportunity to, on behalf of the people I represent here in Benue state, commend President Muhammadu Buhari for withholding assent on the process of primaries of various political parties; and appealing to the National Assembly to reconsider the clause that allow only direct primaries.

“And all the reasons that Mr. President advanced to support his decision to withhold his assent are deeply appreciated. I can assure you that as a veteran politician who had the privilege to witness direct and indirect primaries and also witnessed consensus arrangement, the President’s decision is best for the country.

“Also, as someone who has had the privilege of being a member of various political parties in the past, it was almost unanimous that the issue of primaries should be the responsibility of the political parties as enshrined in their various constitutions. Primaries should rests with the parties.

“So, if a party is wealthy enough and decides to do direct primaries, that is fine. If you have the machinery and you can fund it, then you can go ahead and do it, depending on what your leadership decides. But if not, you can go ahead and hold indirect primaries.

“Indirect primaries requires people to go and be elected at their various wards as delegates that will represent their Wards. The election of the three delegates requires the entire party members of that community to elect them. After which an electoral college is constituted to elect or nominate the persons who will represent that political party.

“So, to a large extent, it is almost the same thing. But I feel that consensus arrangement remains the best for politicians if they can come together and agree that they want a particular candidate or person to represent them. It solves the problem of acrimony, rancour and unnecessary expenditure.

“So, I commend the President Buhari for listening to us, because you can recall that I was one of the first people that advised the President to withhold his assent and also appealed to the National Assembly to reconsider that clause.

“I also commend many Nigerians of goodwill, including organizations that the President sought their advice on the matter. It is commendable, so I want to appeal to the National Assembly to accept the reasons the President advanced as it will deepen democracy instead of just tying political parties into one corner and not giving opportunity to small political parties to also participate in the system.

The Governor enjoined the National Assembly to amend the relevant portions of the bill as demanded by the President and return same for his assent as soon as possible.

Ortom further appealed to the President to also listen to Nigerians concerning issues of economy and security the same manner in which he had listened and sought advice from them on the electoral amendment matter.

“Let him (President) also do same on the issue of insecurity in this country. He should listed to the larger Nigerians, their thoughts, their feelings, their views with the aim of coming out with a common position that will be accepted and can help the security architecture of our country and our economy because without security there can be no economic development or improvement.

“I know that there are many experienced Nigerians with the capacity, views and knowledge to help the country. But until an enabling environment is provided in the same manner that the President handled the Electoral Act issue by asking for views, we may not make progress. If he does that, it will go a long way in helping.

“This country belongs to everyone of us. And we must team up together to work and achieve results that will help make things better,” the Governor said.