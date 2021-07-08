From Fred Itua, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus members in the National Assembly, yesterday, said they would oppose moves by certain forces to sabotage the inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the ongoing Electoral Amendment.

Last week, some national dailies, including Daily Sun, reported the sudden move by the Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on Electoral Matters to yank off the inclusion of electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the document, Article 50 was allegedly smuggled into the proposed Amendment.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, said the caucus was firmly behind the various decisions reached by southern governors.

The lawmakers said they would mobilise and ensure the will of the people prevail during the consideration and passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

He said: “After due consideration and extensive deliberations on political and security situation in the country, the Joint PDP National Assembly unanimously upholds the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum in vehemently rejecting the clandestine moves to manipulate and alter the Electoral Act to remove the electronic transmission results from the law

“Such furtive venture to tamper with a critical component of transparency and credibility of the electoral process is an unpatriotic and mischievous attempt to subvert our democratic process, institutionalise rigging, bastardise and frustrate genuine efforts towards credible elections in our country.

“Electronic transmission of results is the only way to eliminate malpractice and manipulations associated with manual collation of results, including alteration, switching and disappearance of election materials while on transit to various collation centres.

“The Joint PDP caucus is already taking very strong and uncompromising steps to ensure the provision guaranteeing the electronic transmission of result is not tampered with in any form whatsoever.

“On security, the Joint PDP caucus reaffirm our unwavering support for the establishment of state police as well as other measures adopted by the governors to ensure the security of lives and property in the respective states, including those curtailing unauthorised movements and occupation of forest areas.

“We also affirm the demands by state governors that as chief security officers in the states, they must be duly informed before any security institution undertakes any operation in their states.

“The Joint PDP caucus, also lends full support to the demand by our governors that deductions from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the states and Federal Government to combat security challenges.

“These resolutions by the governors, regarding security does not offend but rather reinforce genuine efforts towards guaranteeing adequate security of lives and property given the current situation in our country as a federation.

“We call on governors, lawmakers and critical stakeholders from other regions to support these patriotic initiatives of the Southern Governors’ Forum in the interest of security of lives and property in our dear nation.

“The joint caucus agrees with the position of the governors in rejecting the three percent of share of the oil revenue to the host community as passed by the Senate and supporting the five percent as passed by the House of Representatives.

“As a joint caucus, we have set up very strong machinery to ensure in the interest of justice and fairness, the percentage of share of the oil revenue to the host community does not fall below expectation.

“The Joint PDP caucus commends the Southern Governors’ Forum for the continued patriotic stand in always proffering solutions on critical issues boarding on the security, stability, as well as economic and political well-being of our dear nation at all time.”

