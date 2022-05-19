The Supreme court has fixed May 26 to hear a suit filed by President Muhammmadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, voiding the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari and Malami filed a suit on April 29 before the apex court through a group of private lawyers, including Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hired by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The National Assembly is listed as the sole defendant in the suit.

The plaintiffs are contending among others, that the said section of the Electoral Act 2022 is in conflict with constitutional provisions.

They are contending that section 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022 is inconsistent with the provisions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. (NAN)