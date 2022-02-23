President Muhammadu Buhari would assent the revised Electoral Act amendment bill in a matter of hours.

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated this when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, yesterday.

“It could be today, it could be tomorrow; it could be anytime, but within the 30 days. It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Adesina said the bill was forwarded to the president nearly a month after the National Assembly passed it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He flayed critics accusing the president of delaying the signing of the bill, saying he still had up till March 1 to assent to the bill as prescribed by the constitution.

He said it will only be appropriate to say the president has acted against the law if he exceeds the 30-day window provided by the law.

“You know before the president will put pen to paper on any legislation, particularly this one that has to do with our electoral fortunes, it has to be looked at and looked at. He has to buy opinions from different stakeholders and having been satisfied that the necessary due diligence had been done and he will not be making any error, then he will sign it, and I tell you that Nigerians will get to hear about this bill in hours,” he said.