From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Some civil society organizations and partners on Electoral Reform have on behalf of other Nigerians asked president Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent the Electoral Reform Bill in to law.

In a letter sent to the president, yesterday,reminding him of the promises he made to Nigerians and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inJune 2021

The letter was signed by .Ariyo-Dare Atoye,Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development and endorsed by Centre for Liberty,Raising New Voices,The Nigerian Alliance,ACCESS Nigeria,NESSACTION,Speak Out Africa,Ready To Lead Africa,Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD),The Art and Civics Table, Victory Advocate of Nigeria.

The CSOs appealed with the president to advise politicians to bark on internal reforms, adopt digitization of membership and also operate a standard register, which are basic elements for direct primaries.

“The opportunity has therefore come for you to show fidelity to your words and reject all manner of excuses being made by a few persons who want to continue with the business-as-usual politics. It is gratifying that INEC has said publicly that: “It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the commission to give effect to laws passed by the National Assembly.”

” Your excellency, while it is a welcome development that you have written to seek INEC’s advice and clarification on a number of provisions in the Electoral Bill, we wish to do you and INEC a public service by drawing your attention to the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, Item F, Paragraph 15(c), which states “the Commission [INEC] shall have power to monitor the organisation and operation of the political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries”.

“By this provision of the Constitution, it is clear that direct primaries will not impose any additional burden on INEC beyond what it ought to have been doing at every stage of the more demanding, complex and opaque indirect mode. In addition, the problem is not really about the system of primaries but the character of the political players.

“Mr. President, in addition to giving your assent to the Bill, we urge you to advise the political parties to embark on internal reforms, adopt digitization of membership, operate a standard register and make a success of the direct primaries with acceptable guidelines.

“We, however, concede that after testing the exclusive use of direct primaries in the coming governorship primaries in Ekiti and Osun states, the process could be re-evaluated to assess the impacts and challenges. We must continue to learn and get better, but never afraid of taking bold steps.

“Ince again, we urge you to demonstrate leadership, show courage and sign the Electoral Bill bearing in mind that it was passed as the Electoral Bill 2021, requiring that the process is concluded soonest, and it provides an opportunity to reinvigorate the electoral legal framework for early preparation ahead of 2023.”

