By Vincent Kalu

The Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos, has condemned in strong terms the position taken by Senators Stella Oduah, Uche Ekwunife and Ifeanyi Ubah, who represent the three zones of Anambra State in the Senate.

They abstained during the voting for the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the Senate last Thursday.

Press statement signed by AASDU Publicity Secretary, Chidi Abajue, noted that the outcome of their action would pass for anything other than honourable.

The statement read in part: “It is with consternation and great disappointment that we view your abstention from voting when it mattered most. Was it a coincidence that the three of you had to go to the restroom at that same time which was considered to be a defining moment to a crucial decision?

“Was it an effort to please some masters other than the concerned people who elected you? Was it part of that conspiracy theory that some of you are under the radar of EFCC and could be sought after if you go against the desires of the powers that be?

“Was it lack of firmness of purpose or lack of ‘balls’? Or was it that you had proceeded with your vacations ahead of other distinguished members? Many more questions begging for urgent answers from you!

“ Let it be on record that you have disappointed the great highly informed and expectant people of Anambra State, who ordinarily should be seen as pacesetters and courageous warriors in the politics of modern Nigeria. We demand nothing short of immediate explanations to assuage the feelings of our people to avert the backlash and other likely unpalatable actions that may follow that your unpatriotic act.

