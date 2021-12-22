From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has jettisoned its plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Amendment Bill, 2021, despite its repeated threats to move against him.

The decision of the Senate, followed an outcome of its closed door session, where it resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January, before taking a decision.

With the sudden U-turn, the highly-anticipated override of the veto may have reached a dead end.