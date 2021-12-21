The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has received President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter informing the National Assembly of his decision not to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

As reported by Daily Sun on December 9, 2021, President Buhari declined to assent to the Bill citing reasons.

Some of the reasons President Buhari gave in the letter to the National Assembly include the provision making direct primaries compulsory for political parties and insecurity.

Daily Sun gathered that the letter from Buhari will be read on the floor of the Senate as soon as senators resume sitting any moment from now.