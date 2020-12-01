By Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of last Saturday local government election.

Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abdul Usman said on Tuesday APC won all the chairmanship and counselorship seats in the 27 local governments in the state.

“By the virtue of section 10 and 34 of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2002 (as ammended). I the chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) being the Chief Returning Officer of the state wish to declared successful candidates at the just concluded local government council election from the 27 loc governments in the state,” he said.

A total of 18 chairmanship candidates of the APC were returned unopposed as other political parties did not field in contestants.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in the state, Alhaji Zanna Gadama has described the election as a charade. “There was no election, what took place was appointment not election,” he alleged in his first reaction to the election.