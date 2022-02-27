From Fred Itua, Abuja

Supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Sunday, commended President Muhammad Buhari, for assenting to the Electoral Act amendment Bill, 2022.

The supporters, who are members of National Mass Movement for Yahaya Bello, also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the timely release of the adjusted guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Governor Bello is a contender of the 2023 presidential election, on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Patrick Ezza and made available to newsmen in Abuja, they said Bello as president, would see to a new Nigeria where big ideas, competence and pragmatism would be the order of the day.

The statement added that, the choice of Bello was to the fact that the Kogi Chief Executive remains the bridge between the young and the old, the North and the South.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It reads: “Yahaya Bello is not only competent and pragmatic, he is also seen by all Nigerians as the bridge between the young and old, north and south and a true representative of the youth constituency and an unrepentant champion of women emancipation.

“Thank God the Electoral Act has been amended and we must as a matter of patriotism, appreciate President Muhammad Buhari, for assenting to the popular amendment Bill. We must also hail INEC for the timely release of the new election timetable, which has given us a clear map on how to coordinate ourselves for the electoral victory of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“Consequently, we have met at the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the leadership of our forum in Abuja yesterday (Saturday) and have given all the state coordinators target to mobilise at least one million votes from amongst the youth, various age grade groups, community associations and market women, in their respective States.

“As we meet again, we shall assess what each coordinator and zonal leaders have done and review how the national body can add more tempo to go beyond the 37 million votes, which is already a done deal. Our target is to mobilise 50 million votes for the man whom we so much believe in.”