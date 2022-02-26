From Fred Itua, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Princewill, has hailed Friday’s signing into law of the Electoral Amendment Bill, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Rivers born politician, said the President’s action clearly shows that he has interest of Nigerians at heart and is keen on putting in place a robust electoral regime that will outlive his tenure.

“If I was to say I told you so, I would be suggesting I knew for a face beforehand that the President would sign the bill. What I knew was the President had the interest of Nigerians at heart and he was keen on putting in place a more significant improvement on how we conducted elections when compared to what he met in 2015. With the signing of this bill, he has done that,” he said.

He, however, made some observations. He said: “Two observations come to mind. One, the election date will have to be shifted to meet the clause that has been imposed on INEC. That’s a 360-days timeline to announce the date of elections to the office of President.

“The other implication is public office holders will have to resign before they contest a primary. That is in contravention with the constitution, as the President has pointed out.

“So, either the lawmakers will amend it or candidates will go to court to challenge it if they are denied the privilege of contesting an election on the grounds that they have not resigned. That leaves it in the hands of the Supreme Court and my money is on the side of public office holders to win, if the National Assembly refuses to heed the advice of the President.

“But make no mistake, this is a historic moment in the affairs of our politics. Our political parties would now be best advised to only chose candidates who are popular with their people. Otherwise, Nigerians will do it for them.”