By Lukman Olabiyi
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, asked Nigerians to mount pressure on the House of Representatives for quick passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill before it.
Falana who was a guest on Channel Television program, Politic Today on Tuesday’s night, made the plea while analysing the challenges before the forthcoming general elections in 2023.
He decried the rate of political violence across the country, noting that its made mockery of Nigerian democracy.
Falana advised Nigerian security agencies to stop unknown gunmen from further destroying properties and buildings belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He asked security agencies to stop issuing empty threats but appealed to them to arrest and prosecute suspected electoral offenders.
“In view of the reluctance of the ruling parties to allow the police to arrest and prosecute armed thugs and other criminal elements who disrupt elections the Uwais Electoral Reform Panel had recommended the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission. In July 2021, the Senate eventually passed the Electoral Offences Commission Bill. But the House of Representatives has deliberately refused to pass the Bill. Therefore, Nigerians should mount pressure on the members of the House of Representatives to pass the bill and forward same to President Buhari for his assent.
“Unless the security forces are prepared to deal with the anti democratic forces that are currently disrupting the democratic process the 2023 General elections may be sabotaged to the detriment of democracy and political stability in the country”, he said.
