By Lukman Olabiyi

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, asked Nigerians to mount pressure on the House of Representatives for quick passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill before it.

Falana who was a guest on Channel Television program, Politic Today on Tuesday’s night, made the plea while analysing the challenges before the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He decried the rate of political violence across the country, noting that its made mockery of Nigerian democracy.