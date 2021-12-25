From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Bishop of Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, Timothy Yahaya has called on the Senators to save themselves from being called rubber stamps if they fail to veto President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent the electoral reform bill.

Bishop Yahaya said if the Senators know that the National Assembly is the oxygen of democracy, they should do the right thing; override Mr. President and pass the bill into law.

Addressing Reporters on Saturday on his Christmas message to the nation, the Anglican Bishop also lamented the increasing security challenges in the country, saying all measures must be put in place to ensure peace reign in the country.

He said refusal of Mr. President to sign the bill is one of indices that Nigeria has not started practising democracy and that the political system is doomed for it because of self centredness.

“To be candid with you, Mr. President’s refusal to sign the electoral Act amendment bill means Nigeria has not started democracy, what we are practising for now is “Them own cracy”. There is “Them owncracy”. Indices of what is democracy else where in the world is not in Nigeria. Election should be the backbone of democracy. But the people out there who claim they are representing us; are they actually representing us? You Journalists, go and do investigate Journalism, you will discover that some people hijacked the process of party primary, down to even the elections.

“It is only in Nigeria that people easily die in election. Ballot box stuffing and snatching do happen. It is only in Nigeria that terrorists will be busy killing people in their thousands. We don’t have thirty-six thousand police to go and quell the problem of human degradation.

“But when there was an election in Anambra State, Odin State and elsewhere, how many vehicles were on ground. That tells you “Them own cracy”. They are not ready to let go, Nigeria has become a cow they are milking every day. It is not about the people, it is about what they will get out of the system. It is about corruption, it is about looting, it is about inhumanity to man by the class of people that rule us today. The element of democracy is for the people to decide who rule them. It must be the voice of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Democracy is the voice of the majority. How can you explain the flimsy reasons given for not signing the electoral Act. I think there will be a rethink and the right thing will be done so that for the first time, Nigeria will say there will be free and fair election. This government cannot deliver anything to Nigerians. How can they not for once give Nigerians a electoral process that is acceptable world.

“I am talking to the National Assembly members. I am not talking to Mr. President because he had already told us his mind that he is not going to sign the electoral bill. The National Assembly should put signatures together to override Mr. President.

“There is a way we have hijacked political process in Nigeria. And if the National Assembly wants the people to clap for them, and the name rubber stamp be removed from them, it is time to show it. Nigerians are clamouring and crying that the electoral bill be signed into law. If the National Assembly know that they are the oxygen of democracy, they should do the right thing; override Mr. President and pass it into law.

“My Christmas message is very simple at this daring time, very difficult time, very tensed time, very unpredictable time, bloodletting time, insecurity is all over the nation, my message is that we are receiving the prince of peace, and therefore the message is peace. It is about the Prince of peace. We want peace in our nation. We want peace in our State. We want peace in the world, in our homes, we want peace in our relationship. We want peace everywhere.

“Therefore I call on all aggrieved persons that what they are doing; wasting human lives will never bring peace. The only thing that can bring peace is when we recognise and respect Prince of peace. It will bring peace in Nigeria, heaven and earth, it can bring peace in our world. This is my Christmas message. The Prince of peace is born, and I wish our world the peace that passes human understanding”. Bishop Yahaya said.