Magnus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to review the deployment of armed security to the outer perimeters of the polling units to counter movement of thugs and persons with intentions of disrupting elections.

INEC also said the review would halt the intimidation of voters, harassment of election officials, observers and the media or snatching of election materials.

Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made the disclosure at a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), yesterday, said the agency would also review the efficacy of security deployment to determine what was done right and wrong.

He also emphasised that the arrest of offenders must be followed by a thorough investigation so that thugs and their sponsors are penalised under the law.

Yakubu warned that though the Commission had no power under the law to cancel elections, it would not hesitate to suspend elections anywhere official report confirms of disruption of the process or threats to the lives of voters, election officials and observers by acts of thuggery or community connivance.