The Omu (traditional ruler) of Anioma Kingdom in Delta North Senatorial district, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, has urged women to live to their bidding as mothers, wives and sisters in curbing the menace of electoral violence in the society.

Speaking in a goodwill remark made during the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD) Delta Youth Meeting on Election held in Udu Council area, the monarch stressed the need for women to beginning to be at the forefront of the ongoing campaign for a violent free polls.

The Omu of Anioma Kingdom who is a female monarch, noted that based on the biblical description of a vicious woman, it is incumbent on women who are either mothers, wives or sisters to these youths engaged in electoral violence to call them to order.

“The youths causing troubles during elections are no ghost and are not strangers in that community. They are children of a particular mother, husbands and brothers to women in that locality.

“Let us all as women begin to be vigilante on what our youths does during elections.

“On election days if see your children, husbands or brothers coming out with the intention to cause trouble at voting venues, please held their trousers and ensure they are discouraged from such act. Educate him on the need to protect his life for his children and aged parents”.

While describing the youths as products of failure of leaders, (both past and present), she pointed that consequent upon the failure of parents to nurture their children in the fear of God, the youths also have failed themselves by involving in drugs and all sorts of violent crimes.

According to her, “Drawing inspiration from a great philosopher, Socrates that an unexamined life is not worth living, the youth themselves should reexamined their lives above being used by politicians who ends up dumping them”.

“This is the time to take your destines in your hands and not wait to be rubbished by the leaders or politicians who would soon lock up their gates against you because he does not have need for your services any more, leaving you to go back home and start counting your loses”.

In his speech at the occasion, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Eburumede police station, CSP Anietie Eyoh, counselled the youths on the need think first about their lives before embarking on a senseless mission of being used by politicians to disrupt elections in their areas.

He noted that while the politicians relied on the youths to cause mayhem during an elections that appears not in their favour, the so called leaders and politicians would still come around to engage policemen to deal with these same youths when they have assumed office and no longer have need for them.

CSP Eyoh, also faulted the practice of ‘Jungle Justice’ by youths during protest over perceived injustice and advised that the appropriate thing to do at any given time was to allow the due process of the law takes its course no matter the situation.

Earlier in her welcome remark, the co-organiser of the event, Chief (Dr) Judith Burden Asuni, the Executive Director, Academic Associates Peace Works, stated the importance attached to the coming election by the European Union (EU), adding that it was hinged on the desire to ensure a successful election that prompted EU to support the violent free election programmes.

She disclosed that the Niger Delta Dialogue Youth meeting with the theme “Youth As Agents of Nonviolent Elections”, would be held in all the six states across the region.