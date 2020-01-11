Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Following the accusation the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) levelled against security agents, National Security Adviser, Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, have promised a better security of election venues in subsequent elections.

Responding to the claim during the security meeting with INEC in Abuja, the NSA said that though last year was saturated with elections, they have drawn lessons from all the processes, starting from the pre-election, the election and the post election periods.

Monguno, who said that security had also been assessed, promised that the corrections will reflect in the rerun coming up on 25 January, 2020.

“We have a responsibility because the voters have high expectations from us,” the NSA said of the security preparation during elections.

He tasked the security agencies to address the challenges noticed in the last elections and ensure they did not occur again, charging them to always secure the environment for INEC officials and the voters.

He further warned that; “this time around, there must be consequences to bad bahaviour from bad elements. They must be brought to book. Any act contrary to the confine of legitimacy during elections must be dealt with. Security agencies should not hide anything under the carpet.”

Also speaking, the IGP Adamu promised to ensure proper security in the subsequent elections.

Adamu, who called for synergy amongst the security agencies, said without security, no election can take place.

The IGP who said synergy between security agencies and INEC is also needed, added that no thug will disrupt election without connivance with the stakeholders adding that if they work together, they can stop anyone that will want to disrupt the election.