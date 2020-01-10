Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Following the accusation the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) levelled against the security agents, National Security Adviser, Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, have promised a better security of election venues in subsequent elections.

Responding to the claim during the security meeting with INEC in Abuja, the NSA said that though last year was saturated with elections, they have drawn lessons from all the processes, starting from the pre-election, the election and the post election periods.

Monguno, who said that security had also been access, promised that the corrections will reflect in the rerun coming up on 25 January, 2020.

“We have a responsibility because the voters have high expectations from us,” the NSA said of the security preparation during elections.

He tasked the security agencies to address the challenges noticed in the last elections and ensure it did not occur again, charging them to always secure the environment for INEC officials and the voters.

He further warned that; “this time around, there must be consequences to bad bahaviour from bad elements. They must be brought to book. Any act contrary to the confine of legitimacy during elections must be dealt with. Security agencies should not hide anything under the carpet.”

Also speaking, the IGP Adamu promised to ensure proper security in the subsequent elections.

Adamu, who call for synergy amongst the security agencies, said without security, no election can take place.

The IGP who said synergy between security agencies and INEC is also needed, added that no thug will disrupt election without connivance with the stakeholders adding that if they work together, they can stop anyone that will want to disrupt the election.

He said security personnel at polling units are not armed but report to the appropriate authorities and also provide advise.

The IGP warned that there should not be interference when the electoral officials are performing their duties, adding that security advise should always be taken seriously.

“Where advises are not taken, it leads to disruption of the election. The lessons learned from the previous elections will help in future elections.

“We must find solution to ballot box snatching, violent reaction from the electorate. From now onwards, we won’t tolerate that. Anyone that come to disrupt the election, either as security agent or as an INEC official, the moment you are identify, will be taken out of the system. The same thing with the politicians. If we don’t do that, there will be problem,” the IGP added.