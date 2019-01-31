Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Mfon Obot, Pastor with Liberty Gospel Church, Makurdi.

For presidency, my own choice is PDP because we want to try him and see whether he will be able to reduce the rate of poverty and hunger in the land. The APC- led Federal Government is trying its best but their best seems not to be good enough for us. We have given them the opportunity to do their best but it looks like they can’t handle it. How sure are we that if we give them another four years they will do things differently to improve the current economic situation of the country? That is why we want to try another hand.

For the governorship, one of the things that will make me vote Ortom again is his amnesty programme which to me has been largely successful. I have been in the state for many years and I remember those days where phone snatching, car snatching and criminality were the order of the day. That singular programme has taken many criminals off the streets and I commend him for that. Also, for him to be courageous enough to enact the anti-open grazing law is one thing I truly commend. Governors before him couldn’t do that but he did. If voted back into office, I expect that he should look into the area of industrialising the state.

Mr. Alex Abari, Auto mechanic

I will vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP because the APC- led Federal Government has not impacted positively on the common masses. Things have become harder for us than it used to be before. Patronage is very low for our business these days because there is no money anywhere and we artisans bear the brunt of it.

In the area of security, I will score the APC- led government low. President Buhari promised to crush Boko Haram but up till now, nothing has really been done in that regard. The farmer / herder’s clash is another area that poses security threat to the existence of this country and the president has not found any solution to it. That is why I want to try another person this time around.

However, as for who governs Benue State next, I know I won’t vote for PDP but I haven’t made up my mind as to which other party candidate I will vote for. For me, I don’t think that the incumbent governor has done enough to deserve a second term, but again, that’s my personal opinion and I have just one vote.

Patience Sameila, Groundnut hawker

My prayer is that whoever will occupy any elective position in 2019 both at the state and federal level will favour ordinary Nigerians like us. But if you ask me, I would say these politicians are all the same no matter the party. All they fight for is their selfish interests and nothing more. They are less concerned about the poor masses. That is why I have made up my mind never to defend anyone of them. All I wish for is that whoever comes on board will have a good and peaceful reign so that I can continue my business or even expand it in an atmosphere of peace. I have my PVC and I’ll vote for neither APC nor PDP at both the federal or state level. Instead, I am going to vote for persons across party lines.

Atta Ede, Public Affairs commentator

I will vote Buhari. The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. President Muhammad Buhari has done so well to guarantee my single vote. I will vote Buhari because of the sincerity in him, his quest to end corruption in Nigeria.

There is wide difference between President Buhari and Alhaji Abubakar in terms of capacity to govern and passion for corruption. Within these four years of president Buhari, he has achieved a lot and he is ready to do more if re-elected for another four years.

To me, the PDP presidential candidate would promote corruption and run elitist government unlike Buhari who is running egalitarian society.

The February 16th, 2019 presidential election is going to be between President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and from what I seeing and hearing from other Nigerians, Buhari stands a better chance than Atiku.

There is no argument about this. It is a fact and you know. What do you think Atiku can offer? Buhari has done well even ordinary people on the streets knows what I am talking about. If you talk of infrastructure development, he has done well. Several federal roads are under construction. Look at the rail line linked to many states. Children who were born about 30 -40 years ago who have never seen train in their lives are very happy seeing train which pass through their domains and are now enjoying rail transportation. This is a very good and big project that has turned around the fortune of so many Nigerians. Therefore, I will vote Buhari again for more democracy dividends.

Ortom is my choice for governorship election. I will vote him to be re-elected for another four year term. Ortom has performed creditably well.