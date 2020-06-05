Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said that fire outbreak at a store close to the Aso Rock Villa Chapel was triggered by an electrical spark.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the incident which happened on Thursday described it as minor.

The presidential aide said: “The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises.”

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded,” the presidential spokesman added.