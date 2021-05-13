By Adewale Sanyaolu

Electricity transmission infrastructure, popularly known as national grid, yesterday, collapsed throwing parts of the country into darkness.

It was learnt that the collapse affected mostly customers in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and some communities in Ogun who were completely cut off from power supply.

The collapse, which occurred around 11.00 am, yesterday, was confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said: “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

Transmission Company of Nigeria, which manages the grid, however, said it had commenced the repair of the collapsed infrastructure from Shiroro – Katampe line.