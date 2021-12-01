From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An Independent Power Plant generating 8.5 Megawatts of electricity for Asaba in Delta State has been commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The project was executed in partnership with a private entity, Bastanchury Power Solutions Nigeria Limited.

The plant with over 25 kilometers complementary underground cables is to supply power to all the state government assets and facilities in Asaba.

But chairman of the company, Mr. Chidi Goziem, told journalists that the impact would rub off on the entire Asaba community through improved power supply and security.

Speaking further on the project, Niran Ajakaiye, the company’s Managing Director, said the project came to fruition because of the state government’s commitment to buy the power generated.

Ajakaiye said with government assets fully supplied from the IPP, the load shedding in Asaba metropolis from the electricity distribution companies would be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said the supply that would have come from the distribution companies to the state government institutions would be redistributed to households and other corporate organisations, translating to longer hours of electricity supply for the capital city.

“The partnership is that we said we would build, finish everything, then the state made the commitment to buy power from us.

