By Adewale Sanyaolu

ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, as part of efforts to reach the underserved, especially in rural communities has disclosed plans to connect about one million households into its mini grid systems.

Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Bankole Cardoso, disclosed the energy-mix intervention at a media briefing to announce a name change from Fenix International to ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria in Lagos at the weekend.

So far, he said the company has had great success by impacting over 200,000 Nigerians with ambitious growth plans to scale faster across Nigeria, allowing it to bring clean, and affordable energy to millions of Nigerians by 2025.

With operations in 11 states across Nigeria which included; Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Ondo and Niger, Bankole highlights the important role partnerships with organisations like Paga, MTN, Enugu State government, DSTv, Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency, and many more have played in the company’s success to date.

“Our business is a unique one, as we are serving customers who are considered high risk and often overlooked. We are grateful to our partners for deciding to take this journey with us to, not only, grow our business, but the wider PAYGo Solar and renewable energy industry in Nigeria. We look forward to continued success with our current partners and are open to working with many more partners.”

Reeling out global statistics, Cardoso said universal electrification is the seventh of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) that the global community has committed to achieve by 2030. He noted that with Africa and by extension Nigeria accounting for a major part of the population of people without access to electricity, he is confident in the role that ENGIE Energy Access will play in changing the Nigeria’s access to energy statistics.

“As Fenix International, we only offered solar home systems, and with ENGIE Energy Access, we are now able to offer both solar home systems and mini-grid solutions to our customers.

Our decentralised solutions cover the full spectrum of energy needs from basic lighting and phone charging (with our basic kit selling for N44,500 and can be paid off in 20 months) to more advance systems for households all the way to powering productive use equipment to promote entrepreneurship and boost economic activity in rural communities across Nigeria.

