Damiete Braide

Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Commission (IBEDC), John Ayodele, has said activities of vandals tampering with Disco’s facility have prevented it from tending customers’ needs.

He also condemned building of houses, shops and relaxation spots under power lines as well as bypassing of meters by 70 percent of Nigerians.

Ayodele said prosecuting defaulters will make the courts treat electricity defaulters’ cases alone at the expense of other critical issues.

He spoke in Ibadan at a stakeholders’ engagement to mark the commencement of IBEDC safety week, the world safety as well as health at work day under the theme: “Safety and health and the future of work.”

The COO said people must be aware of the dangers of living under powerlines and breaching electricity cables poses to them and their family, adding that it is sad most Nigerians willingly break the law.

“Safety is a factor in life and people must know this. We are dealing with people’s lives and we must provide safety for them. The powerlines range from 11,000 volts to 33,000 volts, and the key issue is that if you live under high tension wire, you are living under a death threat, which is as good as staying in Kirikiri awaiting the noose of the hangman. People who sleep and find it convenient under such lines should know that it is dangerous and they should desist from it,” he said.

IBEDC Chief Technical Officer, Ade Ayileka, urged the people to report any electrical issue to the nearest IBEDC office instead of engaging local electricians that will expose the whole community to risks due to illegal connection and tampering of cables.

The facilitator, Ampak Nigeria Limited CEO, Mrs. Kemi Agbakaye, said the success of any business is to ensure safety in all facet which will go a long way in making IBEDC achieve the ISO 45001 mandate.