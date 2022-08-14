From Ben Dunno, Warri

Concerned over dilemma of electricity consumers in the going dispute between power sector operators, Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has urged Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to obey court injunction restraining taking over of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Board.

BEDC Electricity Plc is one of the distribution companies handling power supplies to consumers in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states.

CDHR national President, Comrade, (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, said the appeal had become imperative in the interest of electricity customers in the affected states who are now suffering the consequences of the illegal action by the regulatory bodies, as they have been thrown into confusion on who to officially deal with on issues of electricity supplies in their areas.

Making the stand of the body known at a Press Conference held in Warri, weekend, the Rights group emphasized the need for all the parties involved to maintain status quo based on the interim court injunction, depending the determination of a substantive suit before a competent court of jurisdiction presently hearing the case.

The CDHR alleged that BPE and NERC had failed to follow due process before using it’s stick on the board of BEDC and submitted that the raging crisis between the two parties can result in putting the masses of electricity consumers in the four southern states to untold hardship .

The body insisted that the BEDC Managing Director, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, should continue her constitutional duties as MD until the court determines the matter at stake.

Furthermore , the foremost rights group alleged that corruption, selfish interest with self angrandisement are at play in the whole episode, with a view to further frustrate the poor masses by creating crisis.

The CDHR President, Dr Kehinde Prince Taiga, however appealed to the public not to resort to self help in the matter even as he urged the masses not to recognize any illegal board of BEDC in contradiction of the law establishing BEDC, pending the resolution of the matter at stake at the court .

It would be recalled that BPE and NERC recently announced the dissolution of the Board of Directors of BEDC and attempted to install it’s proteges while the federal high court sitting in Abuja on July 8, 2022, ordered that status quo ante be maintained in the matter since the court granted a motion of ex parte filled by the management.

Hon justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court in the ruling sighted by our correspondent granted interim injunction restraining the defendants including BPE and NERC from altering the board composition of BEDC or allowing other persons to parade themselves as directors of the company or work in concert with any person or party to alter the board composition, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.