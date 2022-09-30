From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Some officials of the Rural Electrification Agency(REA) visited South Korea, to understudy the country’s renewable energy technologies with expectations that lessons learnt are adopted in boosting electricity supply in Nigeria.
In June 16, 2022, the Federal Government signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology( KIAT) for Premium Grade Mini-Grade Projects.
The MoU was aimed at establishing four standalone mini-grids with a total capacity of 1,600KWP in four main un-electrified communities in Abuja and environs.
The project was also designed to include technological transfer and project sustainability components through foreign and local educational sessions.
The visit lasted for a week (September 17-September 24, 2022).
The delegation Included the Interim Chairman of the Board, Badamasuiy Mohammed Kabir, Managing Director, Ahmad Ahmad Salihijo, and Board members Nwogu Chidi, Garba Abdullahi, Agba Ajibike Catherine Akpana and Oluwagbemi Olubusayo Michael aside Executive Directors and Directors of the agency.
