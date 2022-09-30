From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some officials of the Rural Electrification Agency(REA) visited South Korea, to understudy the country’s renewable energy technologies with expectations that lessons learnt are adopted in boosting electricity supply in Nigeria.

In June 16, 2022, the Federal Government signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology( KIAT) for Premium Grade Mini-Grade Projects.