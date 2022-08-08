From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the total electricity billed in 2021 grew by 5.98% from 22,042.28 (Gwh) in 2020 to 23,360.59 (Gwh) in 2021.

In 2021, total revenue collected stood at N761.17 billion, an increase of 44.50% compared to N526.77 billion in 2020. Moreover, the total number of customers recorded in 2021 was 10.51 million, higher than 10.37 million in 2020.

Also, the number of metered customers rose by 36.18% from 3.51 million in 2020 to 4.77 million in 2021, while estimated billing customers decreased by 16.32% from 6.86 million in 2020 to 5.74 million in 2021.

NBS further noted that the aggregate production of mineral products in Nigeria in 2021 grew by 39.19% from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons in 2021, indicating an improvement in production. On state profile analysis, Ogun State recorded the highest production in 2021 with 32.04 million tons, followed by Kogi with 18.40 million tons and Cross River with 11.64 million tons. The least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons. Moreover, limestone, granite, and laterite were the three biggest minerals mined in 2021.

Read also: NANS to inaugurate acting president