From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Akurba 330kvA Power sub Station nears commissioning, people of Akurba community of Nasarawa state has decried neglects by the state government on power supply in the villages despite being the host community where the 330kv Akurba power substation is located.

Recall that Nasarawa state government under the leadership of governor Abdullahi Sule had made tremendous efforts towards ensuring that Nasarawa state is connected to the national grid to ensure constant power supply in the state which is the 330kvA Akurba Power sub-station located at Lafia Local government area of the state.

More so, the distribution is said to supply power to all the 13 local government and development areas of the state which is now connected and power is supplied to major areas around the city recently.

Governor Sule had said. “Now we will be talking about a date for commissioning. As far as power is concerned, the transformers have been powered,” an excited Governor Sule said

When Daily Sun visited Akurba Osonya two kilometers from Akurba Sarki Fada powerHouse substation, observed that there is actually no electricity supply in the host communities as businessmen, family members still had to travel to the state capital to buy ice blocks to cool their drinks and other perishable goods.

Speaking with the spokesperson to the community, Ilyasu Tanko Yakubu, lamented the absence of electricity supply in the area despite its proximity to the state capital.

The community spokesperson is calling on the state government under the leadership of Engr. Abdullahi Sule to kindly include Akurba Osonya in the scheme of things by electrifying their community.

As oliver twist, he further used the medium to ask for other social amenities such as primary health care center, potable drinking water and construction of bridges that would link the community with Agabija village as this will give them a sense of belonging.

The community speaker who is also having a community title (Madakin Akurba Osonya ) applauded the leadership style of the governor on his programmes and policies that have a direct bearing on the people while assuring the APC of their support.

“Connecting Akurba community with electricity supply will boost the socio-economic status of the area, and creates job for their teeming youth.” He said.

Daily Sun also visited the only primary school in the community observed a good number of pupils with good structure but with only one teacher who did not want his name disclosed is also the headmaster of the said government-owned primary school in the community.