Association for Public Policy Analysis, a civil society group, has appealed to the Federal Government to implement the “Eligible Customer Regulation” to ensure constant electricity supply.

Mr Princewill Okorie, National President, Association for Public Policy Analysis made the appeal i on Monday.

The Eligible Customer regulation permits Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) to sell electricity direct to Customers” whose consumption is more than two megawatts/hour over the course of one month.

The customer must be connected to a metered 11 or 33 Kilo Volt delivery point on the distribution network.

According to Okorie, if power is made available for all, consumers’ eligible customers’ regulation needs to be approved.

”Under Babatunde Fashola as Minister of Power, eligible customer regulation was approved and this entails that those that use more than two megawatts of electricity can buy power directly from the generation companies,” he said.

Okorie said that the quantity of energy generated by power generation companies needs to be wheeled to consumers.

He said that in a situation where Gencos generate 12,000 megawatts and what is distributed is only 3,000 megawatts how many households will that get to.

According to him, there is the need for entrepreneurs to have power to run their businesses so they dont have to rely on fuel and diesel.