Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have both instructed their members to embark on the nationwide strike come 28th of September, in protest of the electricity tariff/petrol price hike.

Both unions in letters to its members, made available to journalists on Friday, instructed its members to follow the directive of the Organized Labour to totally shutdown the economy until the Federal Government reverts its decision on petrol price or provide reasonable policies to cushion the effect.

NCSU, in its letter said: “Sequel to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on 22nd September, 2020 at Labour House, Abuja, it was resolved amongst others to shutdown the Economy of the country come 28th of September, 2020 due to the failure of the Federal Government to revert the hike in the pump price of electricity tariff. In view of the above, you are directed to liaise with NLC/TUC to mobilize our members en-mass for the shutdown.”

Also giving the same directive in its letter, NUPENG said: “Consequent upon the resolution of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress taken at its meeting on Tuesday 22nd September, 2020 directing all affiliate members of the Congress to embark on a nationwide wide industrial action on Monday 28th September, 2020 to protest the recent hike in electricity tariff and the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), you are hereby directed to mobilize all our formal and informal sectors members in your Zone to adequately mobilize for the successful execution of this resolution.

“You are further directed to set up tasl< forces in your Zone to enforce this very important directive. Kindly revert back to the General Secretary if you need any further information or clarification on this directive.”

Also the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has also instructed its members to follow the instruction of NLC and TUC to embark on the strike.