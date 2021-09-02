By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday warned Federal Government that it would call out its members for a nationwide industrial action should the country’s eleven DisCos go ahead with their planned electricity tariff raise.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter addressed to the Minister of Power drew the government’s attention to the existing agreement with Organised Labour that there would be no further increases until ongoing discussions are concluded. The protest letter to the minister read in part “We write to remind the Minister that Organised Labour on September 28, 2020, through the Federal Government – Organised Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the Principals in the Committee,” the NLC President said.

He said it was based on the agreement that NLC dismissed the ongoing speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations.

He however warned that Labour was well prepared for any eventualities in case government reneges on its agreement with NLC.

He stated, “We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should government make true the swirling speculations by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organised Labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws in defense of workers’ rights. Please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem.”

NLC’s letter came against the backdrop of last weekend’s reports to the effect that the nation’s eleven power Distribution Companies (DisCos) have recieved approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to slightly increase electricity tariff from Wednesday, September 1. The tariff increase information however was confirmed through a notification to customers from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) dated August 25, 2021.

The notice signed by the General Manager, Loss Reduction at EKEDC, Olumide Anthony-Jerome said: “This is to officially notify you that there will be an increase in electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2021. This increase is as a result of the nationwide mandate to implement the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) approved by our regulators (NERC).”

The notice said the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.

