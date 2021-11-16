Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, admitted that the 54 per cent hike in electricity meter prices as well as the rise in prices of gas were capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall.

He bemoaned the sudden increase, saying the mass of the people would be worse hit by the hike.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had, last week, announced a 32.8 percent and 21.7 percent increase in the cost of electricity meters, adding that there will an increase in the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69 and three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109, 684.36.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Adams, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, lamented the new rate, maintaining that the situation in the country does not allow any increase in the prices of such important products.

“The sudden increase in the prices of electricity meter, as well as the prices of gas could only worsen the present situation in the country.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians are being reaped off in such a cruel manner, especially, by a government that prides itself as government of the people. How can you explain a 54 percent increase in electricity meter prices without considering the huge effect on the mass of the people?”

That is very bad.

Adams urged the Federal Government to desist from embarking on policies that are of no interest to the people, insisting that the timing of the increase was wrong, adding that the Federal Government is deeply insensitive to the plights of the people.

“Nigeria is creeping badly and prices of every commodity have reached the roof top without any hope. I think it is very important for the Federal Government to look into the issues properly and come out with whatever outcome that can reduce the suffering of the people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .