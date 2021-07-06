From Bimbola Oyesola

National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE) with the backing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shut down the power sector should the Federal Government go ahead with the sales of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The union insisted that the process would lead to collapse of power sector and warned it would not hesitate to resume its industrial action suspended in December 2019, due to the intervention of the National Assembly.

The union embarked on an industrial action over non-implementation of agreements reached with the Federal Government over the 2013 privatisation and other salient issues bedevilling the power sector.

“This memo serves as notice to Nigerians that the union will resume its suspended industrial action for the non-implementation of agreements reached in the meetings brokered by the leadership of the House of Representatives and Ministry of Labour,” the union said.

NUEE General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, in a statement, said the workers in the sector were alarmed by the Federal Government’s planned sale of TCN as reported in one of the dailies.

“It is embarrassing to say the least that anybody in the name of privatisation will contemplate the continued disposal of critical national economic assets to private corporate organisations acting as fronts for a few that have benefitted immensely from the whole process since November 1, 2013 to the detriment of Nigerian masses,” he said.

He lamented that after eight years, the privatisation of the power sector, yielded no visible improvement in terms of power supply, expansion or investments by the new owners of the DisCos and GenCos, saying this position has enjoyed wide attestation by Nigerians up to the National Assembly.

Ajaero said in the sector’s performance chain today, the transmission network

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.