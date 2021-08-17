By Bimbola Oyesola

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has expelled 14 of its top members for anti-union activities.

President of the association, Chris Okonkwo, at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, alleged the sacked members formed a splinter group of the union, played ethnic politics, and plotted to impeach the President General of the union.

Okonkwo who condemned the importation of dirty politics into the union’s activities, said members should not lose focus that the union was not a political party, but an association committed to the improvement of members welfare.

He said the expelled members were being driven by pecuniary gains as their intention was to mortgage the union’s secretariat and other properties.

The SSAEAC President alleged that sacked former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed, was behind the crisis as he was fighting back against his removal by the Federal Government.

He said those members remained expelled, unless they retrace their steps and apologised.

Narrating the event that led to the expulsion of the 14 members, Okonkwo traced its genesis to June 2, 2021 after the review of the planned 2022 National Delegates Conference (NDC) as contained in the committee’s report and posting of a slight adjustment on the SSAEAC NEC platform in order to inform the council members on the latest development based on reactions of some members.

“The postings and possibly the core of the grievances was the proposition from the NDC Planning Committee to tentatively shift the NDC hosting venue from its initial venue to Abuja to avert possible security breach.