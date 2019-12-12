Iheanacho Nwosu, Lagos

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has announced the suspension of its strike embarked upon on Wednesday. The strike was meant to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the plight of its members.

Speaking after the Union’s meeting with officials of the Federal Government, National President of NUEE, Joe Ajaero said the association has resolved to call off the one-day old strike action.

He said the workers’ grievances were addressed during the deliberation between the Union and delegation of the government. The meeting which started last night lasted till early today.

“We have concluded deliberations and all issues were addressed but we are awaiting implementation,” he said.

“Meanwhile, our strike action is suspended.”

Following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued by NUEE to the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to implement their demands, and the failure of the Minister to dialogue with the Union before the ultimatum which lapsed midnight Tuesday, a nationwide blackout was imminent as electricity workers began indefinite strike Wednesday morning.