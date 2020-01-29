Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement an agreement signed on Dec. 11, 2019.

Its General Secretary, Mr Joe Ajaero, made this known at a news conference held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ajaero said that if after the ultimatum the issues were not addressed, the union would resume its suspended industrial action without further consultation.

“We wanted to resume our action on Jan. 27 based on wild cat industrial action, but we remembered the appeal by the Speaker, House of Representatives and Minister of Labour not to resort to that.

“We invite you here to issue a fresh 14-day ultimatum to the government to address issues that were contained in an agreement signed on Dec. 11, 2019, ” he said.

The General Secretary said also that the action had become necessary based on harassment and intimidation by the minister of state during the meeting held on Jan. 27.

He therefore, called on the minister of state to apologise to the union.

Ajaero said that some of the issues pending included, non-payment of over 2000 disengaged PHCN staff; 16 months underpayment of severance benefits as well as 7.5 per cent pension component among others. (NAN)