By Christopher Oji and Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland, an event venue which was meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun and excitement on Monday, December 26, 2022, after a guest was electrocuted at the event venue.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, stated that the intervention became imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees, particularly kids at the venue, to prevent accidents that could lead to injuries and fatalities.

Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner – Mr Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the commission, despite several meetings at the onset of the project, following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

He further stated that it has become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk, especially children, and to also ensure that other lined up events are safe for Lagos residents.

The Director General stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the state and it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians, as they go about enjoying the festive season.

He further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that are not in compliance with the state safety guidelines on events, and urged residents to socialise responsibly.