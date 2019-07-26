Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the contnous sale and distribution of unapproved transformers and the incidence of fire and electrocutions from electrical installations, the Federal Government yesterday banned the use of 33KV primary feeder lines conveying power from transmission substation to 33/11 KV injection substation.

The government also outlawed meters without the seal of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Addressing newsmen on the dangers of installing these materials, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Engineer Peter Ewesor said that not only that the materials increase the line loads on the 33KV primary, OH, it deprives customers on 11KV/O.415KV network who are in majority of power supply.

“The 33KV points load locations are potential fault points along the 33KV primary feeder lines leading to frequent causes of tripping of power lines and power system equipment which leads to frequent distribution/smooth power flow to users/customers” he said.

Besides, there is difficulty in carrying out maintenance work along the overhead feeder lines due to increased number of locations where 33KV and overhead feeder lines criss-cross each other.

According to him, the use of 33KV point load transformers and 11/0.45KV transformers constitute serious risk to lives and property and creates too many tee-off points which result in the instability of the 33KV primary lines of distribution networks.

It also creates acrimony and apathy between the customers served by 33/0.415KV point load transformers and those served by 11/0415KV distribution transformers.

Ewesor also warned against substandard and uncertified electricity meters in factories, industries, residential buildings and offices, saying that they are responsible for the needless electrocutions noticed across the country.

Other hazards caused by these materials include, fire, inaccurate reading of energy supplied; crazy billing, constant disputes between consumers and electricity suppliers and short lifespan of the meter resulting in wasting scarce money of resources.

“In order to avoid these and unwarranted bad consequences of uncertified electricity meters, the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) statutorily tests and certifies electricity energy meters before they are allowed to be used in Nigeria in line with part 2 section 6(b of the NEMSA’s Act 2015” he said.

He said any tested energy meter must carry a plastic seal with NEMSA inscription to confirm that the meter has been tested and certified for use by NEMSA. In the same way, the energy meter must bear a test label on it.

On transformers, Ewesor explained that standard Power Transformers’ (TSs) capacities must be 2.5MVA, 5MVA,7.5MVA, 15MVA and up to 30MVA suitable for 33/11KV operation with 11KV at the secondary side of the transformer at a nominal frequency of 50Hz and Vector Group of Dyn1.

“Distribution Transformers shall be 25KVA, 50KVA, 100KVA, 200KVA, 500KVA,1000KVA and 2500 KVA suitable for 33/0415KV or 11/0.415 KV operation with 400V at secondary side of the transformer, at a nominal frequency of 50Hz with Vector Group of Dyn11,” he warned.